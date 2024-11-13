Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

BNZ says a milk price close to $10/kg is possible this season

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
BNZ is picking a $9.75/kg milk price this season. Photo / NZME

BNZ is picking a $9.75/kg milk price this season. Photo / NZME

BNZ economists say a record $9.75/kg milk farmgate milk price for 2024/25 could be on the cards for Fonterra’s farmers if current trends continue.

Early this week, the co-op lifted its 2024/25 milk price forecast mid-point to $9.50 from $9.00 previously.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell said the improved outlook had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business