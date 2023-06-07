Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Blind trust: How Michael Wood could have avoided disclosing airport shares

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
PM Chris Hipkins admits Michael Wood was asked 6 times to ditch his Auckland Airport shares. Video / Mark Mitchell

Transport Minister Michael Wood is in hot water after failing to declare his ownership of Auckland Airport shares. He says he thought the shareholding was held by a trust, not requiring disclosure, but

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business