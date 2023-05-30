Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Beaten up Kiwi dollar licks its wounds after post MPS sell-off

Jamie Gray
By
4 mins to read
The Kiwi dollar has been beaten up following the Reserve Bank's latest announcement. Photo / 123RF

The Kiwi dollar has been beaten up following the Reserve Bank's latest announcement. Photo / 123RF

The New Zealand dollar remains under pressure since last week’s sell-off, when the Reserve Bank surprised the market by suggesting that a 5.5 per cent official cash rate (OCR) will be the peak.

At about

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business