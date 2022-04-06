Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bay of Plenty's average salary hits record high. So is now a good time to ask for a pay rise?

9 minutes to read
Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

Thinking about requesting a pay rise? Now could be a great time to ask, according to employment experts.

Job vacancies have soared and pay rates are rising due to the chronic labour shortage which has

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Highest paid districts- Q1 2022