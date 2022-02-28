About 230 new homes are planned for the Bay of Plenty, with five strategic land purchases. Photo / NZME

About 230 new homes are planned for the Bay of Plenty, with five strategic land purchases in Tauranga, Rotorua and Katikati announced.

Two sites in Tauranga are being explored for public housing, including 120 to 150 multi-storey apartments on a three-quarter hectare site on Cameron Rd.

Six homes are also planned for subdivided land at another Cameron Rd location.

In Rotorua, about 50 to 60 homes are planned for a two-stage development on three hectares of land on Owhata Rd, and 20 public housing apartments are planned for the former language school site on Pukuatua St.

In Katikati, up to 20 mixed public and affordable homes are planned on Middlebrook Drive.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said it was great news for people and whānau in need of housing in the region.

"What's even better is that the homes will be built within the next three to four years," Woods said.

"Now that Kāinga Ora has bought these parcels of land for public and affordable housing, it's looking at the specific types of houses and apartments that will be built to help meet strong demand for homes for those most in need".

Development planning and high-level design work was underway for each site, and engagement with mana whenua and other stakeholders, neighbours and local communities would take place through the stages of development for each site.

The homes would be built to six Homestar energy efficient, warmth and sustainability standards, be landscaped and have good connections to the wider community, Woods said.