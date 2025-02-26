Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Battle for wool: Why actor Sam Neill is backing the natural fibre over synthetics

Jane Phare
By
Senior journalist, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Sustainable, regenerative and good for the economy – fashion designer Liz Mitchell talks about why we should be buying and using more wool. Video / Dean Purcell

Wool is in the fight of its life, up against an avalanche of plastic in the form of clothing, bedding, home insulation and carpet. Jane Phare talks to Kiwis, including Kiwi actor Sir Sam Neill and fashion designer Liz Mitchell, about why they’re in wool’s corner.

They’re a zealous

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business