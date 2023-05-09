Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

CO2 costs ‘through the roof’ for local craft brewery

Alka Prasad
By
5 mins to read
Garage Project co-founder Jos Ruffell says CO2 supply is squeezing production and margins at the Wellington brewery. Photo / Supplied

Garage Project co-founder Jos Ruffell says CO2 supply is squeezing production and margins at the Wellington brewery. Photo / Supplied

CO2 prices are “through the roof” for local food and drink producers as the ongoing shortage continues to squeeze production.

Garage Project co-founder Jos Ruffell said the shortage had put immense pressure on the Wellington

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business