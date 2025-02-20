Winton’s property portfolio also suffered a $2.8m devaluation, compared with the previous $2.6m gain.
In December, the company said it would pause plans for the $750 million Northbrook Wynyard Quarter retirement village and neighbouring The Villard apartments near Auckland’s Waterfront, refunding buyers if they want.
Meehan said the company would continue Arrowtown and Wānaka retirement village projects but not in Auckland.
People who put deposits on Northbrook Wynyard Quarter were being offered the chance to stay in at the current prices or get a full refund of their deposits plus any interest.
Contractors were working on the fenced land where the first blocks are planned to rise: A 12-level 152-unit village building and apartments.
The site is on Beaumont St opposite Orams Marine.
In December, Meehan said the company would complete site preparation work, including the piling works, and building consenting.
“We want to get the timing in the cycle right.”
Winton has a $566m market capitalisation.
Forsyth Barr analyst Rohan Koreman-Smit had outperform on the company last August, saying that in its full-year result, it hadreported a softer-than-expected outcome.
That was largely due to lower margins on built form product and operating cost increases at Northbrook, with the opening of Ayrburn Farm.
No final dividend was paid to conserve cash.
Management of capital remains Winton’s key focus over the next 12–24 months, as it recycles its residential pre-sales into its Northbrook development pipeline, while maintaining flexibility to capitalise on cyclical opportunities, Koreman-Smit said.
Anne Gibson has been the Herald’s property editor for 25 years, written books and covered property extensively here and overseas.