Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Award-winning real estate agent's business censured, fined $3000 for how it handled money

Anne Gibson
By
5 mins to read
Agency was censured and fined $3000 for its actions. Photo / supplied

Agency was censured and fined $3000 for its actions. Photo / supplied

An award-winning real estate agent's business was found guilty of unsatisfactory conduct for the way it handled money.

A complaints assessment committee formed by the Real Estate Authority issued a $3000 penalty to the agency

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business