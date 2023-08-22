Auckland’s electric ferries are taking shape, wharf superchargers aren’t

One of two electric ferries under construction at McMullen & Wing in East Tamaki for Auckland Transport. The vessels are designed by McMullen & Wing. A total of seven electric and hybrid ferries are in the works. Photo / Michael Craig

Aucklanders who ferry to work are used to suffering regular cancellations from breakdowns in a fleet of 27 aging, unreliable diesel vessels - some of which seem louder than 10,000 lawnmowers - and crew shortages at fleet operator Fullers, not to mention this last news that service on some routes is being suspended.

Auckland Transport is promising a shinier, silent and reliable future, backrolled to the tune of some $150 million in Auckand Council and Government funds - some of which was tangibly on show today.

Media were taken on a tour of East Tamaki boat builder McMullen & Wing, where two fully-electric ferries are taking shape. Construction began late last year. Each will pack 12 tonnes worth of lithium-ion batteries, driving four electric motors and four Hamilton Jet propulsion systems.

But the required superchargers on wharves - a $30m project - are still at the request-for-proposal stage.

The electric ferries will each carry up to 200 passengers.

And while today’s diesel dungas have little room for bikes, e-bikes and e-scooters, the new vessels will be able to carry 24 - and inside a cabin rather than being exposed to the salt air.

The new, zero-emission ferries will also be a big contrast to today’s fleet - which carries 6 per cent of Auckland’s commuters but produces 20 per cent of all emissions from public transport as it burns through 13 million litres of diesel per year.

Michael Eaglen, the co-founder and CEO of EV Maritime, the McMullen & Wing spinoff that’s handling the electric ferries’ design and integration, says they do cost more upfront than diesel ferries (central government chipped in $27m to cover the cost of the two pure electric vessels on show today; Auckland Transport allocated $80m for five hybrid diesel-electric vessels to follow. AT has also allocated $30m for the electrification of piers).

But he says the electric ferries will be cheaper over their lifetimes, due to lower “fuel” costs and less maintenance thanks to fewer moving parts. (Although one wrinkle is that just like the lithium-ion batteries in your electric car, laptop or cellphone, the ferries’ batteries will lose capacity over time. Eaglen says depending how much care is taken with their recharging, they’ll last somewhere between two and 10 years. Replacing each ferry’s batteries will cost around $1m).

McMullen & Wing says after overcoming a skill shortage (some workers were drafted in from the Philippines) and Covid supply chain issues, the firm should have the first vessel on the water by June next year, with the second launched a couple of months later.

Less certain is whether there’ll be superchargers on wharves by that time.

The first two electric ferries (and seven hybrids to follow) will be able to run throughout the day by topping-up those 12,000 tonnes of batteries in just five minutes for an Auckland-to-Devonport run (that is, within the time it takes for customers to get on or off), or five to 10 minutes for the longer Half Moon Bay and Hobsonville Point sailing.

But for such quick turnaround top-ups, some serious juice will be required. Specifically, two 1.1 megawatt superchargers delivering a total 2.2 megawatts of direct current - or enough to power a medium-sized town.

These are little beyond the drawing board stage, with the contract for the complex build yet to be awarded.

“AT undertook the first stage of an open market procurement in early 2023 for ferry charging equipment at Half Moon Bay, Hobsonville Point and the Downtown ferry terminal. A Registration of Interest process was completed to shortlist suppliers who could meet AT’s technical and commercial objectives for the project, to be invited to a Request for Proposal process,” an AT spokesman told the Herald earlier this week.

“The Request For Proposal process is ongoing with a contract award date anticipated before the end of calendar 2023.”

Assuming the tender is wrapped up by year’s end, “The installation and commissioning of charging equipment will be staged over 2024 and 2025,” the spokesman said.

Auckland Transport programme manager Nathan Cammock - who is driving the electric ferry project for AT - stresses industry-standard components will be used, although he acknowledges it will still be a “complex” project. He told the Herald the supercharges would be phased in. He says the first, on Queen’s Wharf (the one that hosts the Ferry Terminal) could be operational by September next year.

And Michael Eaglen, co-founder and CEO of EV Maritime, the McMullen & Wing spinoff that’s handling the electric ferries’ design and integration, says while the first boat should be on the water by mid-next year (the best-case scenario would be early next year) there would then be extensive testing, followed by crew training. He says it could be 2025 by the time the vessels are handed over to AT for commercial launch.

(The first of the five 300-passenger hybrid ferries, being built by Whanganui’s Q-West, is not due until around April 2025 - although any absent supercharges will not be an immediate issue given it will pack both battery- and diesel-powered engines - and the diesel engine will be routinely used for trips beyond the inner harbour.) The second hybrid is due in 2026.

Then there are some challenges that are more boardroom than engineering.

Cammock says 90 per cent of funding is already in the bag, but the balance still has to be signed off in the transport plan.

There’s also a seismic shift under way in terms of who controls what. Fullers used to own and operate Auckland’s ferry fleet (bar a handful of Belaire and Sealink vessels).

Last year, AT bought four diesel ferries from Fullers, then lined them up to get more modern diesel engines and electronics in a $15m refurbishment programme (two - Wanderer and Starflyte - are already back on the water, complete with new AT livery. The other two - D5 and Tiri Kat - are about to get the refurb treatment for relaunch early next year). All four will be owned by AT and operated by Fullers.

The first two electric ferries will be owned by AT, with Fullers as the operator.

The five hybrids will also be owned by AT (the council agency will ultimately own all 30 or so of the city’s ferries if the current plan holds), but the operator has yet to be appointed.

Auckland ferry commuters are used to a wait.

