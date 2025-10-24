Advertisement
Auckland’s biggest landfill at Redvale battles Dairy Flat school parents in bid to stay open

Ben Leahy
Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

The Redvale landfill at Dairy Flat has been open since 1993 and takes about half of all of Auckland's landfill waste.

  • Parents at Dairy Flat School oppose extending Redvale landfill’s licence, claiming health risks from odours and pollution.
  • Waste Management NZ says the landfill poses no health risk and conducts regular safety tests.
  • The company seeks fast-track approval to extend operations, citing Auckland’s rubbish crisis if closed.

Dairy Flat School students could spend the next decade potentially at risk from noxious odours if Auckland’s biggest tip gains fast-track approval to stay open eight extra years, parents believe.

The community school and its parents said they were rallying public support in a “last chance” bid to stop Redvale

