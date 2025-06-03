Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Auckland Transport buses painted like police cars in $120,000 recruitment drive

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 4 2025. Video / NZ Herald
  • Police spent nearly $120,000 on Auckland buses painted like cop cars for recruitment ads.
  • Commissioner Richard Chambers aims to recruit 500 new officers, with applications at a 10-year high.
  • A new training campus in Albany will help recruits who can’t relocate to Wellington for training.

Police have spent nearly $120,000 on adverts emblazoned across Auckland Transport buses painted like cop cars.

Five double-decker buses have been wrapped in the police livery and will be driven around Auckland for the next three months as part of a recruitment advertising campaign.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business