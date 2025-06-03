Police spent nearly $120,000 on Auckland buses painted like cop cars for recruitment ads.
Commissioner Richard Chambers aims to recruit 500 new officers, with applications at a 10-year high.
A new training campus in Albany will help recruits who can’t relocate to Wellington for training.
Police have spent nearly $120,000 on adverts emblazoned across Auckland Transport buses painted like cop cars.
Five double-decker buses have been wrapped in the police livery and will be driven around Auckland for the next three months as part of a recruitment advertising campaign.
Police Commissioner Richard Chambers saidit was part of his target of 500 new officers.
“Auckland has always been a key recruitment area for us, and we are keen to be highly visible and advertise far and wide. We know that the buses are ideal for reaching the whole of the city,” Chambers said.
“This campaign represents another positive step towards delivering our target of 500 additional officers. These newly decorated double-decker buses seat 500 people, which is exactly the number we want to recruit.”
Police have spent $119,800 to wrap the buses in the adverts, which included the printing, installation and 12 weeks of media advertising.
Chambers said recruitment efforts continued to ramp up and applications for police college were trending upwards. There had been a spike in applications this year, he said, with total applications the highest in 10 years.
It comes after a new training campus opened at Albany, which Chambers said, “will also help make a career with the police a reality for those who cannot relocate to Wellington for the full 20-week course”.