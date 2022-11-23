Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and port boss Jan Dawson hold meeting after latest war of words

By
3 mins to read
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown speaks at his inauguration last month. Photo / Supplied

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown speaks at his inauguration last month. Photo / Supplied

New Auckland mayor Wayne Brown and port chair Jan Dawson have held a meeting - but whether it will bring an end to their war of words is anyone’s guess.

Neither party will comment on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business