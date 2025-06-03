- Newmarket Automotive Repairs owner Imroz Taki fraudulently issued 677 warrants of fitness.
- The Auckland man charged customers $60 for each warrant, earning him more than $40,000.
- The offending occurred between December 9, 2022 and June 6, 2023.
An Auckland man has been given home detention for fraudulently issuing warrants of fitness that earned him more than $40,000 in undue revenue.
Imroz Taki, the owner of Newmarket Automotive Repairs, was convicted of issuing 677 warrants of fitness (WoFs) between December 9, 2022 and June 6, 2023, despite not