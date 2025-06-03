Auckland man Imroz Taki was sentenced to home detention for issuing 677 fraudulent WoFs. Photo / 123rf

An Auckland man has been given home detention for fraudulently issuing warrants of fitness that earned him more than $40,000 in undue revenue.

Imroz Taki, the owner of Newmarket Automotive Repairs, was convicted of issuing 677 warrants of fitness (WoFs) between December 9, 2022 and June 6, 2023, despite not being appointed as an authorised vehicle inspector.

Customers were charged $60 for each WoF.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) investigators found Taki had used the vehicle inspector appointment belonging to a previous employee but had not completed any of the inspections.