Updated

Auckland man gets home detention after earning $40,000 issuing fraudulent WoFs

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Auckland man Imroz Taki was sentenced to home detention for issuing 677 fraudulent WoFs. Photo / 123rf

  • Newmarket Automotive Repairs owner Imroz Taki fraudulently issued 677 warrants of fitness.
  • The Auckland man charged customers $60 for each warrant, earning him more than $40,000.
  • The offending occurred between December 9, 2022 and June 6, 2023.

An Auckland man has been given home detention for fraudulently issuing warrants of fitness that earned him more than $40,000 in undue revenue.

Imroz Taki, the owner of Newmarket Automotive Repairs, was convicted of issuing 677 warrants of fitness (WoFs) between December 9, 2022 and June 6, 2023, despite not

