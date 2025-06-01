“[Waste Management] believes that without the adoption of an appropriate solution, Auckland faces a real risk of running out of landfill space before the replacement facility (Auckland Regional Landfill [at Wayby Valley] is available, placing higher costs on the community, potentially disrupting services and increasing illegal dumping.”
The best way to avoid this was to try to make better use of current dumps, the firm said.
“Rebalancing use of existing landfills currently stands out as the most workable option at this stage because it; can be delivered within the required timeframe, uses existing infrastructure, provides operational certainty while longer-term solutions are developed and has been independently assessed as lower-risk than untested alternatives,” the company said.
Other options, finding a new landfill and trying alternate technologies like incinerating rubbish, have essentially been disregarded.
“Feedback supporting [those] options ... did not provide sufficient evidence that suggested the independent evaluation of the solution ... was incorrect.”
Waste Management said it would now write a more specific proposal for consultation.
“Once the option is identified and confirmed and an appropriate consenting strategy is determined, further consultation will be undertaken,” it said.
The Auckland Regional Landfill proposal is a replacement for Redvale. It gained resource consent in 2021 but has been subject to multiple appeals. If consents had progressed “as anticipated”, it would have been ready to be used in 2028, Waste Management said.