Auckland International Airport’s duty-free stores are set for a big makeover which will see the arrival of top global brands under a new partnership with French global travel retailer Lagardère.
Lagardère successfully won an eight-year contract to operate the airport’s four duty-free stores from July, Auckland Airport said in an announcement to the NZX this morning.
The largest airport in the country says passengers can expect to see the next evolution of duty-free shopping at Auckland Airport.
The new partnership is still subject to Overseas Investment Office (OIO) approval, but is expected to begin on July 1.
Auckland Airport chief commercial officer Mark Thomson said Lagardère would transform the duty-free experience over the coming years, bringing an extensive suite of top global brands and undertaking a full refurbishment of all duty-free stores, including a major transformation of departures.