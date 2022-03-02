Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Auckland importers and exporters' cargo congestion penalty bill tops $140m-plus

4 minutes to read
Auckland port still keeping ships waiting to unload, says Maersk. Photo / Michael Craig

Auckland port still keeping ships waiting to unload, says Maersk. Photo / Michael Craig

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Importers and exporters using Auckland's port are estimated to have paid more than $140 million to shipping lines in container congestion surcharges - and counting.

Over 12 months from the beginning of October 2020 when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.