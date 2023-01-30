Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Auckland floods: legal advice on red and yellow stickers and what comes next

By
4 mins to read
Auckland Art Gallery staff preparing to shift hundreds of artworks after the basement storage space flooded. Photo / Supplied

Auckland Art Gallery staff preparing to shift hundreds of artworks after the basement storage space flooded. Photo / Supplied

Take plenty of photos and don’t do any remedial work until you’ve talked to your insurer - that’s advice to Auckland homeowners impacted by flooding from a lawyer who specialises in building law.

Morgan Brady,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business