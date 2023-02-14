AEM update Cyclone Gabrielle 2:00 pm Tuesday 14 February

Auckland businesses affected by the Anniversary Weekend flooding almost three weeks ago will be able to access financial help this week.

The Back to Work grants - part of a $5 million Government support package announced last week - will allow businesses to receive up to $5000.

The grants cover three categories:

Up to $5000 for red and yellow stickered businesses;

Up to $2000 for other businesses (not red or yellow stickered) who can demonstrate significant need;

$750 by declaration based on demonstration of a moderate level of need.

Among the criteria to qualify for the Back to Work grants, businesses must have no more than 20 staff (and a minimum of one), have been directly affected by the flood and have had serious cash flow issues.

“The Back to Work grants will not be a substitute for insurance or compensation for all commercial losses a business has suffered from the recent flooding,” said Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges.

“They are designed to help small business get back on their feet sooner, stronger.”

New Zealand’s major banks have also been offering help to affected customers and businesses since the flooding.

BNZ recently announced temporary overdrafts for agriculture, business and commercial customers of up to $100,000 and temporary overdrafts of up to $10,000 with no application fee for small business customers.

Westpac is offering to suspend principal payments for up to three months on home loans and business loans, deferred payment on business credit cards for up to three months and a temporary overdraft for business customers.

ASB was also offering access to working capital of up to $100,000 for eligible business and rural customers.

Applications for the Back to Work grants can be made through aucklandchamber.co.nz or via 0800 005 605, from later this week.