Chorus is reporting multiple outages around Auckland, but with most affecting fewer than 50 homes and none more than 100.

Telcos are reporting multiple broadband issues, and some mobile network outages - but the issues appear to be small and localised.

On its outage map, Chorus is reporting copper line faults in 15 areas, concentrated heavily in southwest Auckland, but also including Wairau Valley on the North Shore and Riverhead in the northwest, plus UFB fibre outages in Mairangi Bay, Grafton and Mt Wellington.

Most of the outages affected fewer than 50 households and none affecting more than 100 homes, according to Chorus’s outage map as of 9am.

A spokesman for Chorus said the telco network operator has teams on the ground this morning, assessing the state of its network. It expects to update later this morning.

Mobile outages

2degrees told the Herald that mobile sites in Sunnynook and Sunnynook (adjacent to hard-hit Wairau) were out of action.

Spark is reporting mobile outages in Sunnynook, Dairy Flat and Mangere.

Vodafone has no outages listed.

A spokesman for 2degrees said, “Our network is operating well. Our 24/7 team have been monitoring the network and carrying our essential checks yesterday and throughout the night. We will continue to monitor closely along with ensuring the safety for all our staff as the rain continues.”