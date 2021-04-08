Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

Auckland Council limits house inspection bookings after developers created 'nightmare'

5 minutes to read
Goel's Lynfield project where he cancelled more than half booked inspections. Photo / supplied

Goel's Lynfield project where he cancelled more than half booked inspections. Photo / supplied

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

Auckland Council has this month changed its building inspection regime by limiting the number of bookings for new developments or consents at any one time to four visits.

Jeff Fahrensohn, the council's inspections manager, said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.