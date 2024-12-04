Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Auckland buyers owed $2.03m for homes never built, land not even bought

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Massey in West Auckland was where the homes were meant to be built - but the land was never even bought. Photo / Richard Robinson

Massey in West Auckland was where the homes were meant to be built - but the land was never even bought. Photo / Richard Robinson

Fifty-two house buyers are owed around $2.03 million after they paid deposits for new Auckland homes where land was not even bought, according to insolvency experts.

Liquidator Kevyn Botes of i-Business Recovery in Albany listed the names of all 52 buyers in his initial report on the failed Babich Rd

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business