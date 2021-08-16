Voyager 2021 media awards
Auckland buyers could need an extra $90,000 after October's Reserve Bank clampdown

3 minutes to read
First home buyers are having to shell out on average nearly $94,000 more to get on the property ladder than a year ago.

Anne Gibson
By:

Property editor, NZ Herald

First-home buyers will be squeezed hardest if the Reserve Bank tightens mortgage lending rules from October 1, one expert says.

Kelvin Davidson, the chief property economist at CoreLogic, said new measures by the Reserve Bank

