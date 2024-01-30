Iconic Auckland cakery City Cake Company will close its doors for good on Thursday - if it isn't saved.

An Auckland cakery, once run by a mother-daughter duo, is up for sale after being placed in the hands of liquidators.

The City Cake Company went into liquidation last week on Friday - a decision that was made with “deep regret and sadness,” according to a notice posted to its store window in Mount Eden.

“To our wonderful customers, villagers and friends,” it read.

“It is with deep regret and sadness to tell you our business has gone into liquidation.

“Thank you for all your support and custom over the years.”

The demise of an iconic brand surprised a lot of people who knew of and loved the company, liquidator Damien Grant of Waterstone Insolvency told the Herald.

The business was started by Maureen Keene and her daughter Tracey Baird. Keene passed away in May last year, aged 77, leading Baird to take over the business and ultimately deciding to liquidate, he said.

“Not withstanding that, the business had issues,” Grant said.

“A relatively slim capital base meant the director decided to not continue trading.”

A general decline in retail spending was also a factor, he said. It owed an estimated $30,000 to creditors.

A notice announcing The City Cake Company's closure was posted on its storefront in Auckland's Mt Eden.

Grant encouraged anyone who wished to buy the business with a 20-year-plus history and “really strong brand” to get in touch with him.

Its store would be open for the next two days under reduced hours, closing officially this Thursday at 2pm, if it was not saved.

Cakes would be sold at half-price, the storefront notice read.