Auckland builder who evaded $348K in taxes gets home detention

A man who builds homes will now be detained in one for a year. Photo / NZME

An Auckland man who evaded more than $340,000 in taxes from building work has been sentenced to home detention for a year.

Kahdim Ali was sentenced in the Manukau District Court on October 4 after pleading guilty to 35 charges including evading or attempting to evade the assessment or payment of personal income tax, GST as well as income tax and GST of his company.

Inland Revenue (IRD) began investigating Ali’s tax affairs after it became known in a related investigation that he was receiving large sums of cash from clients in the building industry but wasn’t declaring that money in tax returns.

The investigation was extended to include the tax affairs of his company A1 Projects Limited (A1).

Ali was found to have evaded $348,546.96 in total taxes, which included personal income tax ($212,581.70); personal GST ($78,404.23); A1′s income tax ($30,022.95); and A1′s GST ($27,538.08).