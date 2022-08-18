Advertisement

Business

Auckland Airport trims loss and plans for increased capacity

6 minutes to read
Scott Tasker, Auckland Airport's GM Customer and Aeronautical Commercial talks tourism comeback and how Auckland Airport is ready for the influx of people. Video / NZ Herald

Grant Bradley
By
Grant Bradley

Deputy Editor - Business

Auckland Airport has emerged from "a year of two halves" with a brighter financial forecast but some near-term clouds ahead.

While the aviation rebuild is following strong trends overseas, the airport says uncertainty is fuelled

