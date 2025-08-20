Auckland Airport revenue and profit up

Hoare said domestically, a highlight was Jetstar growing its capacity at the airport by 14%.

“However, capacity overall remained steady, affected by Air New Zealand’s well documented and ongoing engine issues and, fleet constraints, as well as the overall economic environment.”

Chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said the airport delivered a solid performance, despite international and domestic airline seat capacity challenges.

“As we navigate through these challenges, we continue to be focused on prudent cost management and delivering the resilient and fit-for-purpose gateway New Zealand needs to maintain our competitiveness as a nation,” she said.

Operating ebitdaf was up 14% to $701.1 million.

A final dividend of 7c per share will be paid on October 3.

Total dividends were $223.3 million, equating to a 71.9% payout of underlying profit after tax.