Auckland Airport revenue and profit up

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The airport says the $147m project could cater to more domestic jet flights in future. Video / Auckland Airport

Auckland Airport’s revenue was up 12% to pass $1 billion in the year to June 30.

Revenue reached $1.004b and net profit after tax was up 12% to $310.4 million.

Auckland Airport chair Julia Hoare said in FY2025, international airline seat capacity was at 92% of 2019 levels.

“International airlines

