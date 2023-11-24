Voyager 2023 media awards
Ask Me Anything: Jamie Beaton talks to Paula Bennett about entrepreneurship, education and backlash

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Jamie Beaton was recently named EY Young Entrepreneur. Photo / Supplied

Entrepreneur and founder of Crimson Education, Dr Jamie Beaton, wants New Zealand to re-evaluate how it supports and promotes young entrepreneurs to find success.

Beaton founded Crimson 10 years ago when he was just 17

