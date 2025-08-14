Advertisement
ASB cuts mortgage rates and matches rivals, investment rates fall

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Forsyth Barr Investment Adviser Mark Richardson joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss whether the time is right to pay down debts or invest that spare cash.

ASB has cut some of its most popular home loan terms as it matches rival banks who made similar moves this week.

The bank said about 90% of its customers on fixed loans are likely to be on a rate less than 6% by Christmas.

From today, ASB’s one-year fixed

