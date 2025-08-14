Forsyth Barr Investment Adviser Mark Richardson joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to discuss whether the time is right to pay down debts or invest that spare cash.

ASB has cut some of its most popular home loan terms as it matches rival banks who made similar moves this week.

The bank said about 90% of its customers on fixed loans are likely to be on a rate less than 6% by Christmas.

From today, ASB’s one-year fixed mortgage rate will drop from 4.89% to 4.79%.

ASB, ANZ, Kiwibank, Westpac and BNZ are all offering one-year fixed terms at 4.79%.

ASB is cutting its two-year fixed home loan rate by 10 basis points (bps) to 4.89% - in line with three other major banks.