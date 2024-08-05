New limits on mortgage lending could mean property prices are unlikely to unleash again if interest rates drop. How it could impact banks mortgage books.

Three banks today announced lower lending rates on some products ahead of next week’s Official Cash Rate (OCR) announcement and after yesterday’s global market rout.

ASB today said it had lowered rates on several of its fixed home lending terms, including a market-leading rate of 6.25% for its two-year term.

The bank dropped its 18-month rate by 20 basis points from 6.69% to 6.49% and its two-year rate dropped 24 basis points from 6.49% to 6.25%.

“Longer-term rates are now all below 6%, with the three- and four-year terms dropping 36 and 30 basis points respectively, now at 5.99%,” ASB said.

ASB said it also lowered its term deposits between 9 months and 60 months by up to 30 basis points.