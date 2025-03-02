The spokesman said Arvida bought Mayfair in 2021 as part of the $345m purchase of the Arena Living portfolio of villages which included the Peninsula Club, Knightsbridge Village, Parklane Village, Mt Eden Gardens and Ocean Shores Village.
A group contacted the Herald after reading about Ryman Healthcare fixing the main hub, apartments, reception and hospital at Edmund Hillary village in Remuera.
One Mayfair resident said: “There are two lots of remediation work going on: one is the apartments. The other remediation is in the community centre itself but you cannot see the work as it is all boarded up”.
The management was releasing regular updates but these were repetitive, the resident said.
Mayfair village manager Kirsty Allison said she was excited about the changes and felt lucky that Arvida was investing in the village.
About 140 people live at Mayfair where occupation rights agreement prices for the mainly single-level dwellings range from $850,000 for one-bedroom to $1.7m for three bedrooms.
Allison said there were no prices on the three-level apartments being repaired because occupational rights agreements were not offered for sale yet. Work is not finished.
The village has 100 villas of one, two or three bedrooms. Some are standalone, others are semi-detached and all but one is single-level.
At the centre of the village is the main hub reception, with an indoor pool and cafe, attached to 66 apartments. Allison said building work would reduce those to 55 units as some would have two-bedrooms.