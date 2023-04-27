Talking to a virtual human at any time of the day is now a reality with the rollout of artificial intelligence’s latest technology.
Call Annie is one example of an AI-powered chatbot that provides users with an always-available virtual assistant.
“Whether you’re walking, driving, or just chilling at home, I’m here in the app to act as your (kind of) super-intelligent AI friend,” the blurb on Apple’s App Store reads.
Rapid technological advances in AI are already improving “human” tasks, including language learning, customer service and disease diagnosis.
“Annie” is a stunning - and slightly creepy - development in the field of virtual assistants.
In a video posted on Twitter, tech expert Chris Frantz said the app’s response speed was “very fast”.
“I just had a FaceTime call with a near real-time ChatGPT-powered AI avatar and it was … surprisingly human,” he posted.
Frantz discusses a range of topics with Annie, from beachside holidays to cuisine - and even discusses how the chatbot “lived” in Florence in Italy during her “college years”.
When Frantz tells Annie about a recent holiday at an Airbnb, the virtual assistant says: “That sounds like a perfect vacation to me. Sometimes it’s just nice to relax and unwind.”
When asked what food Annie likes, Frantz is surprised to learn the chatbot is a fan of Italian cuisine after she “studied art and engineering in Florence”. She calls it an “amazing experience”.
Frantz asks Annie if she actually studied in college.
“I am an AI language model, but I’m programmed to engage in conversations in a human-like way,” Annie says.
“Feel free to chat with me like you would a friend.
“As an AI language model, I don’t have a physical body, so I didn’t attend college like a human would.
“However, my programming includes knowledge about a wide range of topics, including art and engineering, which I can use to engage in conversations.”
A clearly spooked Frantz finishes the call by saying the experience is “uncanny as f***”.