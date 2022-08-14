Armstrong's, which has dealerships for Mercedes and several other brands, plans to build three new Botany-based dealerships. Photo / File

Armstrong's, which has dealerships for Mercedes and several other brands, plans to build three new Botany-based dealerships. Photo / File

Armstrong's, one of New Zealand's biggest privately-owned automotive groups, says it plans to build three new car dealerships in Botany to boost its long-term growth aspirations for Auckland.

The company, which earlier this year planned an Initial Public Offer (IPO) and sharemarket listing before market conditions took a turn for the worse, said the "significant" capital investment reflected almost five years of strategic property acquisitions and planning.

In 2014 Armstrong's launched into the Auckland market with Auckland City Toyota in Grey Lynn and Mt Wellington, followed by Greenlane.

"At this time we identified East Auckland was being severely under-serviced, and Ti Rakau Drive stood as a natural transport nexus," group chair Mark Darrow said.

"We saw an opportunity to start laying the foundations to one day become New Zealand's leading automotive dealership group."

By 2017 Armstrong's had opened dealerships for Mercedes Benz and Hyundai, followed closely by Nissan, Peugeot and Citroen in 2020.

"As this strategy continued to deliver strong results, we acquired two more properties - where in 2022 we're now moving to develop 257 Ti Rakau Drive," Darrow said.

Armstrong's operates what it believes to be the premier automotive precinct in East Auckland - representing Mercedes Benz, Hyundai, Nissan, Peugeot and Citroen, with other brands in the pipeline.

Chief executive Troy Kennedy said the company will represent Mazda in Botany in late 2023.

Armstrong's, founded in 1993, operates 16 dealerships and represents 18 global automotive brands in the Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland markets.

In January, Armstrong's announced it would relocate its existing Toyota Mt Wellington operations to a newly leased two-hectare site at 8 Forge Way in Mt Wellington, previously occupied by Fleet Partners.

The site will be used to house an expansive Toyota dealership for Auckland City Toyota, which is currently situated on a smaller neighbouring site.

Early in the year, Armstrong's was conducting a pre-IPO roadshow with institutional investors, pitching itself as the only consolidator in the New Zealand market of scale.

But by March, market conditions gave the company cold feet.

Kennedy said at the time that "market turbulence, macro-economic conditions and geopolitical events" were behind the decision.

Armstrong's latest expansion plans come at a difficult time for the new car industry.

The Motor Industry Association (MIA) has blamed high living costs, fuel prices, supply choke points and a weakening economy for dismal July sales figures.

MIA said new passenger car and SUV registrations were down 19.4 per cent on the same month last year.

It was even more dire for new commercial vehicles, with registrations down 39.8 per cent on July last year.

Overall, registrations of new vehicles were down 26.3 per cent on July last year, MIA said.