Are the super-rich leaving London? Tax reforms could spur wealth exodus

Washington Post
8 mins to read

London has long been a magnet for the global rich, but there are growing signs that some of the UK's very richest residents are decamping to countries where taxes are lower. Photo / Getty Images

Oligarchs, exiled leaders, hedge fund managers and high net worth locals have coexisted in a city where old and new money collide. That may start to change.

Not long after the Labour Party swept to power last summer, Charlie Mullins, a British entrepreneur who made his millions in plumbing, packed

