Are jetpacks and air taxis the future of personal transport?

Richard Browning in a body-controlled jet engine powered suit near Brighton Pier. Photo / Getty Images

The Times
By: Danny Fortson

Danny Fortson reports on the new age of flying machines.

I need a jetpack. Actually, make it a flying car. No, wait — what I desperately need is one of those levitating motorcycles that they

