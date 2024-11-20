Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang (L), founder of Archegos Capital Management, departs a Federal court after his sentencing hearing for convictions of fraud and market manipulation, in New York City on November 20. Photo / Adam Gray, AFP

The founder of US investment firm Archegos, Bill Hwang, has been jailed for 18 years for a multibillion-dollar fraud that contributed to the fund’s 2021 implosion, US media reported.

In July, a jury in New York convicted South Korean-born Hwang on 10 of the 11 charges he faced and for which he could have been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

“The sentence has to reflect the seriousness of the event,” said judge Alvin Hellerstein according to The New York Times, which also reported the 18-year prison sentence.

Hwang’s family-owned hedge fund had taken huge bets on a few stocks with money borrowed from banks, and when one of those bets soured, the fund was unable to meet “margin calls” to cover the losses.

The subsequent collapse of the fund sent shockwaves through the markets and caused $10 billion (NZ$17.01b) in losses for Credit Suisse, Nomura, Morgan Stanley and other large financial institutions.