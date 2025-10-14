Aramex and GoSweetSpot have settled separate cartel conduct proceedings with the Commerce Commission. Photo / 123RF

Two of New Zealand’s largest courier services have reached a settlement with the Commerce Commission for engaging in cartel conduct.

Aramex New Zealand and Sweetspot Group Limited, which operates GoSweetSpot, agreed to resolve the separate proceedings with the commission following civil action in the High Court.

The two companies now await a penalty hearing.

The commission does not allege that Aramex and GoSweetSpot entered into an agreement with each other.

Instead, Aramex has admitted to entering into and giving effect to a contractual arrangement that allocated customers and fixed prices between itself and another competitor in the courier services market.