Separately, GoSweetSpot has admitted to entering into and giving effect to contractual arrangements that allocated customers between itself and another competitor in the courier services market.
Both of the contracts were negotiated in the context of reseller/carrier arrangements, the commission said.
Aramex provides courier transportation services to customers, while GoSweetSpot is a reseller, which “brokers” the provision of courier transportation services to customers.
Both resellers and carriers can compete for the same customers.
Cartel conduct is illegal under the Commerce Act 1986. A cartel is where two or more businesses agree not to compete with each other.
Cartel conduct can include price fixing, sharing markets, rigging bids or restricting output of goods and services.
- Listen and subscribe to the Today in Business podcast – the top headlines from the NZ Herald business team summarised and delivered by an AI voice as an easily digestible recap.