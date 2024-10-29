Apple’s NZ sales slump as taxes still head offshore

Apple Inc's New Zealand subsidiay sold more than $1 billion of products and services - mostly its flagship iPhones pictures above - over the past year, but its sales are trending down.

Silicon Valley behemoth Apple’s sales in New Zealand, while still totalling more than $1 billion a year, have declined over the past 12 months.

Financial statements for the year to June 2024 for its local subsidiary, Apple Sales New Zealand (ASNZ), were recently filed to the Companies Office showing revenue for the year declined by 6%, from $1.212b to $1.143b.

Its longstanding tax arrangement, whereby ASNZ pays tax across the Tasman to the Australian Taxation Office instead of Inland Revenue, continues, with $15.3m paid on profits of $38.1m. The higher-than-usual rate of taxation was mostly down to a $4.2m charge after under-provisioning the amount due in previous years.

The arrangements with the ATO, first uncovered by the New Zealand Herald in 2017, means APNZ has not paid corporate tax in New Zealand for at least the past decade during which it has become one of the country’s largest smartphone suppliers.