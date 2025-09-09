A person holds an Apple iPhone Air during Apple's "Awe-Dropping" event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Photo / Nic Coury, AFP

Apple has unveiled its iPhone 17 line-up, featuring its thinnest smartphone ever, as the tech giant works to prove it can keep pace in the generative AI race.

The Silicon Valley powerhouse held its annual iPhone release event amid mounting pressures: the White House is pushing the company to reduce its dependence on Chinese manufacturing, while investors question whether Apple is truly ready for the AI (artificial intelligence) age.

Adding to these challenges, the company faces headwinds from US President Donald Trump’s high tariff policies. Apple shares have dropped more than 3% since the Republican took office in January.

Against this backdrop, Apple is betting on a product that it hopes will spark a super-cycle of iPhone purchases and reverse the trend of customers holding on to their devices longer before upgrading.

“The event shows Apple sidestepping the heart of the AI arms race while positioning itself as a long-term innovator on the AI hardware front, with silicon- and device-level integration,” Emarketer analyst Gadjo Sevilla said.