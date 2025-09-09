Advertisement
Apple unveils iPhone 17 Air amid AI race and tariff pressures

By Glenn Chapman
AFP·
3 mins to read

A person holds an Apple iPhone Air during Apple's "Awe-Dropping" event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Photo / Nic Coury, AFP

Apple has unveiled its iPhone 17 line-up, featuring its thinnest smartphone ever, as the tech giant works to prove it can keep pace in the generative AI race.

The Silicon Valley powerhouse held its annual iPhone release event amid mounting pressures: the White House is pushing the company to reduce

