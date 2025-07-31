Apple has reported a quarterly profit of $23.4 billion, topping forecasts despite concerns about the effect of US tariffs on its supply chain. Photo / Hector Retamal, AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Apple has reported a quarterly profit of $23.4 billion, topping forecasts despite concerns about the effect of US tariffs on its supply chain. Photo / Hector Retamal, AFP

Apple has reported quarterly profit of US$23.4 billion ($39.7b), topping forecasts despite concerns about the effect of US tariffs on its supply chain.

Revenue was US$94b for the usually slow quarter ending in June, the iPhone maker said.

“Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment,” said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

Apple shares were up more than 2% in after-market trading.

Revenue from iPhone sales during the quarter was US$44.6b, compared with US$39.3b in the same period a year earlier, according to Apple.