Cook later clarified that, while many iPhone components will be manufactured in the United States, the complete assembly of iPhones will still be conducted overseas.
“If you look at the bulk of it, we’re doing a lot of the semiconductors here, we’re doing the glass here, we’re doing the Face ID module here ... and we’re doing these for products sold elsewhere in the world,” Cook said.
Apple reported a quarterly profit of US$23.4b in late July, topping forecasts despite facing higher costs because of Trump’s sweeping levies.
The tariffs are essentially a tax paid by companies importing goods to the US. This means Apple is on the hook for tariffs on iPhones and other products or components it brings into the country from abroad.