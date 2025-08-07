Apple chief Tim Cook appeared at the White House to announce the tech giant's US$600b commitment to domestic manufacturing. Photo / Getty Images

Apple will invest an additional US$100 billion ($168b) in the United States, taking its total pledge to US$600b ($1 trillion) over the next four years, US President Donald Trump said.

Trump announced the increased commitment at the White House alongside the tech giant’s chief executive, Tim Cook, calling it “the largest investment Apple has made in America”.

“Apple will massively increase spending on its domestic supply chain,” Trump added, highlighting a new production facility for the glass used to make iPhone screens in Kentucky.

In February, Apple said it would spend more than US$500b in the US and hire 20,000 people, with Trump quickly taking credit for the decision.

It builds on plans announced in 2021, when the company founded by Steve Jobs said it would invest US$430b in the country and add 20,000 jobs over the next five years.