ANZ to axe thousands of jobs in Australia – no major cuts in NZ

By Anan Zaki of RNZ

There are no significant restructurings planned for ANZ’s New Zealand operations after news of job losses in Australia, ANZ says.

The bank’s Australian parent announced a major restructure on Tuesday, which would involve about 3500 employees losing their jobs by September next year.

ANZ Group said it would also reduce engagements with consultants and other third parties, with the restructure expected to cost A$560 million ($622m).

An ANZ New Zealand spokesperson said the changes were mostly focused on the Australian business.