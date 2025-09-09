Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ANZ to axe thousands of jobs in Australia – no major cuts in NZ

RNZ
2 mins to read

ANZ job losses as part of a restructure will not be focused on the New Zealand side of the business. Photo / RNZ, Marika Khabazi

ANZ job losses as part of a restructure will not be focused on the New Zealand side of the business. Photo / RNZ, Marika Khabazi

By Anan Zaki of RNZ

There are no significant restructurings planned for ANZ’s New Zealand operations after news of job losses in Australia, ANZ says.

The bank’s Australian parent announced a major restructure on Tuesday, which would involve about 3500 employees losing their jobs by September

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save