ANZ New Zealand has released its first-half result. Photo / NZME
ANZ New Zealand raised its cash net profit by 1% to $1.161 billion in the first half-year to March compared with the same year-ago period, reflecting the state of the economy and flat costs.
Against the six months to September 30, 2024, the profit was a 3% improvement.
The bank’s statutory net profit was $1.277b, up 21% over the September six-month period, driven by $116 million from economic hedges.
ANZ NZ uses economic hedges to manage interest-rate and foreign-exchange risks, and gains and losses from these hedges reverse over time.
Net interest margin – the difference between the interest the bank earns from lending and the interest it pays for deposits – rose by three basis points as improved home lending margins were offset by lower term deposit margins.
“Many Kiwis are starting to feel the benefits of a lower-inflation and interest-rate environment and our farmers are seeing strong commodity prices.
“However, global uncertainty is likely to keep firms cautious about taking risks for a bit longer, slowing the recovery in investment and employment.”
ANZ’s economists have revised down their forecasts for both activity and the Official Cash Rate, which stands at 3.5%.
“Kiwis are very aware of what is going on in the economy and we are seeing this play out through our customers’ behaviour,” Watson said.
Almost 40% of ANZ’s home loan customers were ahead on their payments by six months or more and 45% have a savings buffer of $5,000 or more in place.
Over the past three months, just under a quarter of all home loan customers refixing at a lower rate have either kept their repayment amounts the same or increased them, which means they will now be paying off their home loans faster than before, the bank said.
ANZ said cautious consumer spending was impacting on some sectors like retail and hospitality.
Watson said many business and agricultural-sector customers were reluctant to take on more debt in the current environment.
“While there are still challenges ahead, we’re seeing encouraging signs that New Zealand’s economy has some firm foundations and there are green shoots,” Watson said.
“It’s important to note that while it is now looking like it will take a little longer, the New Zealand economy is forecast to continue to improve as the impacts of interest rate cuts work their way through.”