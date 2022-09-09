Voyager 2022 media awards
ANZ Group CEO Shayne Elliott on why it is looking to its NZ business to predict the future

Tamsyn Parker
Kiwi ANZ Group CEO Shayne Elliot was in Auckland this week visiting its New Zealand business. Photo / Dean Purcell.

When ANZ Group chief executive Shayne Elliott thinks about how Australians might cope with rising mortgage rates, he looks to the bank's New Zealand business.

"This is massively over-simplistic, but we see New Zealand as

