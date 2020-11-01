Website of the Year

Business

ANZ boss on the boom in home lending and the need for loan restrictions to come back

ANZ NZ has had a record month for home lending in October. Photo / Doug Sherring

Tamsyn Parker
Money Editor, NZ Herald

Home lending is booming but confidence outside of the housing market isn't there yet and businesses are not borrowing because of the continued uncertainty, ANZ's New Zealand boss Antonia Watson says.

Speaking after the bank's

