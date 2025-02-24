Anthropic releases its ‘smartest’ AI model

Companies are raising hundreds of billions of dollars to achieve AI supremacy. PrimerAI founder Sean Gourley says it’s not just a tech trend – it’s the only way to deter war.

OpenAI rival Anthropic on Monday has released what it calls its smartest artificial intelligence model to date, especially when it comes to computer coding.

Along with Claude 3.7 Sonnet, the San Francisco-based company is making available in a limited research preview a digital “agent” called Claude Code tailored to be a tool for software developers.

Amazon-backed Anthropic described Claude Code as able to search and read code, edit files, run tests and more.

The release comes as AI companies are pushing out new products at a fast pace and with innovations quickly reproduced by rivals, often at a lower cost, raising concerns about finding a return on the massive investments.

Anthropic’s new model is “much stronger at coding, and particularly at taking over and doing really complicated coding tests,” Anthropic co-founder and chief science officer Jared Kaplan told AFP.