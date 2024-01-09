Anglicans get court order to end Parnell City Lodge lease

Parnell City Lodge and the land it sits on has a rateable value of nearly $6m. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Anglican Diocese of Auckland has gained court orders allowing it to cancel a leasehold contract with a Parnell accommodation provider and take possession of the property, which is valued at nearly $6 million.

Peter Van De Wiel has run Parnell City Lodge, opposite the St Mary’s-in-Holy-Trinity church, for more than a decade and is the registered owner of a leasehold title for the property, which has a 21-year term from 2012 with a right of renewal.

The land is owned by the Anglican Diocese of Auckland, and is administered by its general trust board, a registered charity that counts bishop Ross Bay as one of its trustees.

However, relations between Van De Wiel and the trust have soured since a 2019 rent review.

Relying on the advice of a valuer, the church sought to hike his annual rent from $120,000 plus GST to $512,363 plus GST.

