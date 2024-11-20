Anger at big supermarkets inspires Australia’s ‘word of the year’

Frustration at Australia's two largest supermarket companies was cited as inspiration for Australia's new Word of the Year. Photo / William West of AFP, File

Anger at grocery prices and some supermarket policies has been blamed – or credited – for inspiring Australia’s Word of the Year.

“Colwesorth” is a blended word used in reference to the perceived duopoly of Australia’s largest supermarket retailers, Coles and Woolworths, the Australian National University (ANU) said today.

ANU National Dictionary Centre senior researcher Mark Gwynn said Colesworth was used in mostly negative contexts to highlight the power and market share the two businesses held in Australia.

Gwynn said although Colesworth had been around for several years, its usage only recently spiked “as ordinary Australians vented their frustration at the increasing prices of food staples and dodgy pricing practices”.

Gwynn said blending the supermarket names Coles and Woolworths provided a pithy way of referring to both supermarkets while simultaneously hinting at negative aspects of what was perceived as an unfair duopoly.