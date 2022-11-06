Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Andrew Couch: Why Auckland Transport’s reduction in services was inevitable

By Andrew Couch
5 mins to read
Can we fix the bus industry from being a sunset industry? Photo / Jason Oxenham

Can we fix the bus industry from being a sunset industry? Photo / Jason Oxenham

OPINION:

The recent announcement that Auckland Transport is suspending nearly 1000 bus services highlights the deficiencies in the Auckland public transport system that are systemic in nature.

These services have been suspended because of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business