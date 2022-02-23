Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Andrew Barnes: What the Govt should do with the billions being poured into light rail

7 minutes to read
Light rail artist impression in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Light rail artist impression in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Andrew Barnes

OPINION:

To accuse generals of fighting the last war, not the current one, is to accuse them of incompetence. The proposals regarding the construction and funding of a new light rail network connecting Auckland's CBD

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.